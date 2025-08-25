Police Constable Seriously Injured in Attempted Murder at Koradi, Accused Arrested

Nagpur: In Nagpur city’s Koradi Police Station area, a police constable on duty was nearly killed after being deliberately run over by the son of a notorious criminal. The incident left the policeman seriously injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police have since arrested the 19-year-old accused and launched further investigation.

According to reports, the incident took place on August 23 around 3:30 pm near Koradi Naka on the Nagpur-bound road, where the police team was posted on fixed-point duty. The complainant, Assistant Head Constable Sudhakar Patmase, along with his staff, had received a tip-off about a suspicious vehicle passing through the area. When the police signaled the car to stop, the driver tried to run them over.

The accused, identified as Rehan Ashfaq Shaikh (19), hit Constable Patmase with the vehicle and fled the spot. Another youth was reportedly present in the car at the time. The constable sustained serious injuries, including a fractured shoulder, and was admitted to a private hospital in Mankapur, where he is currently under treatment.

Police later arrested the accused and booked him under attempt to murder, obstructing government duty, and other serious charges. Sources revealed that the youth’s father is a notorious criminal from Sitabuldi, with past cases of murder and drug trafficking registered against him. The Koradi Police are conducting further investigation.