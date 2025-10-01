Police Close Anil Deshmukh Stone Attack Case as ‘False’

Nagpur: Senior NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s alleged stone attack case has been declared false by police after a detailed investigation and forensic analysis. A ‘B Final’ report has been submitted in court, closing the case.

The incident had taken place on November 18, 2024, near Katol in Nagpur district, when Deshmukh’s car was allegedly pelted with stones while he was returning from a campaign in Narkhed. A stone reportedly struck him on the head, causing bleeding injuries, and he was treated at a hospital in Katol.

At the time, the episode sparked major political controversy, with allegations of a conspiracy against Deshmukh, who was campaigning for his son Salil Deshmukh, contesting the Assembly elections on an MVA ticket.

Gold Rate 1 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,17,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,08,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,45,800/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Forensic Findings That Contradicted Complaint

Reinforced glass of the vehicle could not have broken with a single strike.

of the vehicle could not have broken with a single strike. Injury mismatch : Deshmukh’s blunt head injury did not correspond to glass cuts; no glass fragments were found in his wound.

: Deshmukh’s blunt head injury did not correspond to glass cuts; no glass fragments were found in his wound. Windshield cracks did not align with the alleged stone-pelting.

did not align with the alleged stone-pelting. CCTV footage revealed no evidence of attackers in the area.

The RFSL (Regional Forensic Science Laboratory), Nagpur, after recreating the incident under controlled conditions, concluded that the claims were inconsistent with evidence.

Case Officially Closed

Police stated there were no eyewitnesses, no corroborative evidence, and no proof of four suspects as mentioned in the FIR. With the court filing of the ‘B Final’ report, the case is now closed as a false complaint.