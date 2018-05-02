Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, Apr 5th, 2020

    Police and NGO come Together to Distribute Ration in Slums of South Nagpur

    Nagpur News: In the current COVID 19 outbreak, a complete shutdown has been announced for 21 days. Although the salaries people are likely to get their salaries without any deduction as per the notifications of the HRD Ministry, but the most affected ones are the daily wage workers and labourers. The social work cell of the organization called JIH Unit (South Nagpur) has joined hands with the Nagpur Police to distribute free ration kits to the daily wagers and homeless people in the areas of South Nagpur during this COVID-19 lock-down.

    Informing about the works, Shafique Ahmed Said that it is our responsibility to help the underprivileged and the most vulnerable people of our society who earn daily make their ends meet. Some of the volunteers were seen distributing the food packets along with the ration kits near the railway station areas and the shelter homes apart from the slum areas of Bajaria, Bhaldarpura, Mahal and Killa to name a few. More than 100 kits were distributed in Model Mill areas by the volunteers of JIH along with the police. The kits include the basic groceries like Rice, flour, daal, oil and the spices.

    The volunteers of the JIH South along with the police were seen distributing the kits among the poor and needy. The two have joined hands to offer the relief to the needy in the city in the said areas. The other NGOs and activists too are seen helping the poor in a big way including Sharique Jamal, Shafique Ahmed, Altafur Rahman, Obaid Khan, Azhar Khan and Shahzad Ahmed to name a few. Stay tuned to know more about it and others only with us.

