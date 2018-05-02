Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Apr 5th, 2020

    No evidence of COVID-19 being airborne yet: ICMR

    Nagpur/New Delhi: The health ministry is updating the media on the Coronavirus pandemic in India.

    Here are the updates:

    >> 274 districts across the country have been affected due to coronavirus till date

    >> Total 3374 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in India till now; an additional 472 new cases reported since yesterday. Total 79 deaths reported; 11 additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. 267 persons have recovered

    >> Our doubling rate (in how many days the number of COVID-19 cases gets double) at present is 4.1 days. But if additional cases reported due to the Tablighi Jamaat event, had not taken place, then the doubling rate would have been 7.4 days

    >> No evidence of COVID-19 being airborne yet

    >> State governments are following the guidelines under lockdown. The situation of essential goods and services is satisfactory

    >> 27,661 relief camps & shelters have been set up in all states across India — 23,924 by govts & 3,737 by NGOs. 12.5 lakh people are taking shelter in them. 19,460 food camps have also been set up — 9,951 by govts & 9,509 by NGOs

    Happening Nagpur
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Watch: Nagpur Psychiatrist Dr. Sudhir Bhave on coping with the Corona times
    Watch: Nagpur Psychiatrist Dr. Sudhir Bhave on coping with the Corona times
    Nagpur Crime News
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Maharashtra News
    महाराष्ट्रात अखंडित व सुरळीत वीजपुरवठा ठेवण्यासाठी तातडीच्या उपाययोजना करण्याचे ऊर्जामंत्र्यांनी दिले प्रधान ऊर्जा सचिवांना निर्देश
    महाराष्ट्रात अखंडित व सुरळीत वीजपुरवठा ठेवण्यासाठी तातडीच्या उपाययोजना करण्याचे ऊर्जामंत्र्यांनी दिले प्रधान ऊर्जा सचिवांना निर्देश
    लोकप्रतिनिधींशी समन्वय साधून तातडीने निर्जंतुकीकरण फवारणी पूर्ण करा!
    लोकप्रतिनिधींशी समन्वय साधून तातडीने निर्जंतुकीकरण फवारणी पूर्ण करा!
    Hindi News
    कोरोना : नागपुर का मोमिनपुरा प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र घोषित, इलाके से बाहर आने-जाने पर लगी रोक
    कोरोना : नागपुर का मोमिनपुरा प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र घोषित, इलाके से बाहर आने-जाने पर लगी रोक
    गोंदिया:देवदूत जवान ने बचाई , महिला मरीज की जान
    गोंदिया:देवदूत जवान ने बचाई , महिला मरीज की जान
    Trending News
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Maharashtra has 26 new patients; cases up to 661
    Maharashtra has 26 new patients; cases up to 661
    Featured News
    To spread awareness Chennai Express meme by Nagpur Police
    To spread awareness Chennai Express meme by Nagpur Police
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Trending In Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Police and NGO come Together to Distribute Ration in Slums of South Nagpur
    Police and NGO come Together to Distribute Ration in Slums of South Nagpur
    No evidence of COVID-19 being airborne yet: ICMR
    No evidence of COVID-19 being airborne yet: ICMR
    Govt likely to allow flight ops post lockdown
    Govt likely to allow flight ops post lockdown
    To spread awareness Chennai Express meme by Nagpur Police
    To spread awareness Chennai Express meme by Nagpur Police
    कोरोना : नागपुर का मोमिनपुरा प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र घोषित, इलाके से बाहर आने-जाने पर लगी रोक
    कोरोना : नागपुर का मोमिनपुरा प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र घोषित, इलाके से बाहर आने-जाने पर लगी रोक
    In Nagpur For a Safe Water watch how NMC-OCW disinfecting WTPs,ESR’s
    In Nagpur For a Safe Water watch how NMC-OCW disinfecting WTPs,ESR’s
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    मरकज से लौटा 32 वर्षीय युवक पाजिटिव
    मरकज से लौटा 32 वर्षीय युवक पाजिटिव
    Nagpur Lockdown: On Not Getting Liquor,Man Sets Himself on Fire
    Nagpur Lockdown: On Not Getting Liquor,Man Sets Himself on Fire
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145