Published On : Mon, Jun 17th, 2019
National News

PM’s request to Oppn before House commences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of Budget Session outside Parliament.

“Today, a new session is starting, there are new hopes and dreams with the beginning of this session.

“Since independence, this Lok Sabha election saw highest number of women voters and women MPs. I am happy that this new house has a high number of women MPs.

“My experience also suggests that when the Parliament functions smoothly, we are able to fulfil numerous aspirations of the people of India.

“After several decades, a government has won absolute majority for the second term. People have given us the chance to serve the country again.

“I request all the parties to support the decisions that are in favour of people.

“The role of an Opposition and an active Opposition is important in a Parliamentary democracy. The Opposition need not bother about their numbers. I hope they speak actively and participate in house proceedings.

“When we come to Parliament, we should forget Paksh and Vipaksh. We should think about issues with a ‘Nishpaksh spirit’ and work in the larger interest of the nation.”

Real estate dealer booked for fraud of Rs 4.92 cr
Real estate dealer booked for fraud of Rs 4.92 cr
