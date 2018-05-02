PM’s nautanki reason behind Covid 2nd wave: Rahul

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressing the media on the pandemic.

— The Prime Minister’s ‘nautanki’ is the reason behind the second wave of COVID-19 in India. He did not understand COVID-19. India’s death rate is a lie. The government should tell the truth.

— The government is not understanding the nature of what they’re fighting. Understand the dangers of mutation of this virus. You’re creating a liability for the whole planet. Why? Because you are allowing 97% of the population to be attacked by the virus as only 3% are vaccinated.

— We had warned the Government of India about COVID19 repeatedly. Later, PM Modi had expressed India’s victory against COVID19. This is an evolving disease. Lockdowns and wearing of masks is a temporary solution but vaccine is a permanent solution to COVID.