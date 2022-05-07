PM urged to postpone NEET PG 2022 exam

Advertisement

Over 15,000 National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test 2022 aspirants on Friday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that the upcoming post graduate examination be postponed, education rights group said.

The NEET PG 2022 is scheduled for May 21 and the memorandum has come from students across the country, including the Delhi-National Capital Region, through various groups and associations, they said.

The development came even as a medical students’ association moved the Supreme Court on Thursday for postponement of the examination citing its clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.

“We 15,000 aspirants writing on behalf of majority of NEET PG aspirants suffering due to the ongoing counselling and upcoming NEET PG 2022 exam scheduled on 21 May,2022. We would like to bring it to your notice regarding the issues faced by the aspirants who are unable to appear for the upcoming medical post-graduation entrance exam NEET PG 2022,” the memorandum stated.