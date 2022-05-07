Delhi to allow bars to serve liquor till 3 am

Advertisement

In a move aimed at making the nightlife more happening, the Delhi government has taken a policy decision to allow bars to serve liquor till 3 am, officials said on Friday.

The government has issued necessary directions to the Excise department and an order is likely to be issued soon in accordance with the Excise Policy 2021-22, said a senior government officer.

“Bars at restaurants are now allowed to operate till 1 am. The Excise department will work with other agencies, including police, if the timing is extended till 3 am,” he said.

The Excise Policy that came into force from November 2021 recommended that the timings of operation of bars may be brought at par with neighbouring cities.