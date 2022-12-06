PM to dedicate to nation 3 national Ayush institutes on Dec 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on December 11 dedicate to the nation three national Ayush institutes — All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa; National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad; and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi.

These institutes will further strengthen research, international collaborations and facilitate affordable Ayush services for larger community, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

While addressing the media, Sonowal also gave details of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) in Goa’s Panjim, which will showcase the scientificity, efficacy, and the strength of Ayush System of Medicines at Global level.

The establishment of these institutes is in line with the prime minister’s vision of expansion of infrastructure and human resources, and promotion of research in the traditional medical systems, he said.

These three institutes will create 400 additional seats for students in UG, PG and doctoral courses, he said, adding 550 additional beds in these three streams will also be added.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, will provide the highest quality facilities for UG, PG and post-doctoral streams in education and patient care services through Ayurveda system of medicine.

It will be developed into a wellness hub of Ayurveda promoting Medical Value Travel (MVT) and will function as a model centre for international and national collaboration for academic and research purposes, Sonowal said.

