Online registration of new patients visiting OPD resumes at AIIMS-Delhi

The online registration of new patients visiting the outpatient department at the AIIMS, Delhi has resumed, while the online appointment system is still not working and laboratory services are operating in manual mode, official sources said on Tuesday.

The servers of the premier hospital here essentially remained down most of the time during the day, they said.

“Outpatient department registration and admission processes were brought online in the eHospital system yesterday (Monday). The integration of the smart lab is being worked on for samples collected from all wards and collection areas for automated analysis and reporting. Additionally, agencies such as CERT, BEL, DRDO are on the ground helping with the rollout,” an official source said.

According to sources, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi allegedly faced a cyber attack on November 23, paralysing its servers.

A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi police on November 25.

The internet services were blocked as per the recommendations of the investigating agencies, the sources said. CERT-In, Delhi cybercrime special cell, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, etc, are investigating the incident.

The AIIMS authorities had said last week that the e-hospital data had been restored on the servers.

They said the network was being sanitised before the services could be restored.

