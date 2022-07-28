Published On : Thu, Jul 28th, 2022
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

PM to chair NITI Aayog’s Council meet on Aug 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting on August 7, where issues related to agriculture, health and economy will be discussed, official sources said on Thursday.

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several union ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of NITI Aayog. The Governing Council meets regularly, and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015.

