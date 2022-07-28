Nine men arrested for gang raping 11-year old girl in Umred

Advertisement

Investigations into a murder case lead cops to rape of the minor girl

Nagpur: The Umred Police of Nagpur Rural, while investigating a murder, cracked the case of 11-year-old girl’s gang rape and arrested nine persons. Police said the accused raped the minor girl between June 19 and July 15. The girl was lured with cash by the accused taking advantage of her poverty.

The accused have been identified as Roshan Sadashiv Kargaonkar (29), Gajanan Damodhar Murskar (40), Pramdas Jagoba Gathibandhe (38) and Rakesh Shankar Mahakalkar (24), all residents of Itwari, Umred; Govinda Gulab Nate (22), Saurabh alias Karan Uttam Rithe (22), Nitesh Arun Fukat (30), Pradumna Dilip Karutkar (22) and Nikhil alias PinkuVinayak Narule (24), all residents of Ranbori village, near Kuhi.

According to police, the victim’s parents are labourers. The incident took place between June 19 and July 15. Roshan and Gajanan raped the girl at former’s place on June 19 and gave Rs 300 to her. Soon after, three other persons raped the girl at Roshan’s place. Gajanan, Premdas and their two friends threatened the girl and exploited her on July 15.

Acting on a tip-off, Umred police approached the victim. She narrated the incident before the police and her parents. An offence under Sections 376 (d) (b), 376 (2) (n) and 506 of Indian Penal Code read with Sections 5 (g) (l) (m) and Section 6 of POCSO Act was registered by Umred Police.

According a report in local English daily, the incident come to fore after Umred police started investigating a murder of one Shubham Damdu (25). Roshan and his accomplice, Badal, had allegedly murdered Shubham over a gold ring. The police arrested the duo from Akola Railway Station, the report said.

During police custody, Roshan spilled the beans regarding his involvement in raping the minor girl.

The survivor was a Std VIII student and was known to Roshan. Roshan and Gajanan took turns to rape the girl. They bought her silence with Rs 300 after threatening her, the report said.

If asked about the money, she was told to tell her parents that she found it at home. Roshan then used to call the girl home many times. A few days ago, Gajanan and Premadas took her to Roshan’s house and where the other seven joined them to rape her. As soon as this incident came to light, the police registered a case and arrested all nine.

