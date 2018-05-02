Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jul 9th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    PM take stock of oxygen availability today

    Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and as part of the country’s preparation for a possible third wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of oxygen across the county at 11: 30 am, informed officials.

    On June 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the progress of vaccination and COVID-19 situation in the country and expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccinations this week.

    During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country saw a shortage of medical oxygen as the cases shot up in the last two weeks of April and the first two weeks of May.

    Meanwhile, India on Friday reported India reports 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 44,459 recoveries, and 911 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

    There are 4,58,727 active cases in the country.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Cyber Police return 125 stolen mobile phones to owners
    Nagpur Cyber Police return 125 stolen mobile phones to owners
    NMC-OCW goes Green, planted Over 500 tree saplings @ ESR’s
    NMC-OCW goes Green, planted Over 500 tree saplings @ ESR’s
    CCTV footage of the robbery at Nagpur Avni Jewellers surface
    CCTV footage of the robbery at Nagpur Avni Jewellers surface
    नागपुर में 5 जुलाई को अवनी ज्वैलर्स में डकैती की सीसीटीवी फुटेज आई  सामने
    नागपुर में 5 जुलाई को अवनी ज्वैलर्स में डकैती की सीसीटीवी फुटेज आई  सामने
    झमाझम बारिश से संतरा नगरी जलमग्न
    झमाझम बारिश से संतरा नगरी जलमग्न
    सीसी रोड टेंडर सह भुगतान घोटाले पर सभी ने साधी चुप्पी
    सीसी रोड टेंडर सह भुगतान घोटाले पर सभी ने साधी चुप्पी
    आज खुला टेक्निकल बिड्स, 67 कोल ब्लॉक की ई- नीलामी 9 अगस्त से
    आज खुला टेक्निकल बिड्स, 67 कोल ब्लॉक की ई- नीलामी 9 अगस्त से
    लसीकरणाचे योग्य नियोजन करा : ॲड.मिनाक्षी तेलगोटे
    लसीकरणाचे योग्य नियोजन करा : ॲड.मिनाक्षी तेलगोटे
    गुरुवारी १५ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    गुरुवारी १५ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    मनपाच्या सर्व वाचनालयांना शासकीय अनुदान मिळावे यासाठी कार्यवाही करा : पालकमंत्री
    मनपाच्या सर्व वाचनालयांना शासकीय अनुदान मिळावे यासाठी कार्यवाही करा : पालकमंत्री
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145