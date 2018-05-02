Maharashtra logs 9,114 new COVID-19 cases, 121 deaths; 8,815 patients discharged

Maharashtra has reported 9,114 new COVID-19 cases and 121 fatalities, which took its overall infection count to 61,31,976 and death toll to 1,24,296, a health department official said on Friday.

These cases and deaths were reported on Thursday.

As compared to Wednesday’s figures of 9,558 cases and 147 fatalities, the state witnessed a decline on both counts.

A total of 8,815 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, which pushed the state’s overall recovery count to 58,89,982.

There are 1,14,444 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Of these, the highest number of 17,435 active cases is in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai with 16,546 and 11,470 patients respectively.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate is now 96.05 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.02 per cent, the official said.

Out of the total number of 4,33,50,257 tests conducted so far, 2,25,457 were carried out on Thursday. The state’s case positivity rate is 14.15 per cent, he said.

At present, 6,24,511 people are in home quarantine and 4,572 others in institutional quarantine across the state.

In Mumbai, 532 new cases of the infection were reported during the day, taking its tally to 7,26,037, while the death toll increased to 15,586 with13 fatalities.

The official said that 357 persons tested positive in Pune city, which pushed its tally to 4,97,326, while the death toll increased to 8,440 as three patients succumbed to the infection.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati cities reported 18, 263, 70, five and six new COVID-19 cases respectively.

Of the total number of recoveries in the state, the highest number of 10,30,168 are from Pune district, followed by Mumbai and Thane with 6,96,664 and 5,56,756 cases respectively.

The health department official said that in Mumbai circle, which includes greater Mumbai, 1,906 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 16,10,023, while 39 fatalities pushed the toll to 32,682.

In Pune circle, 2,517 persons tested positive during the day, raising the tally to 14,42,091, while 26 fatalities took the death toll to 26,561.

With 696 new cases and six deaths, the tally in Nashik circle rose to 8,95,329 and toll to 17,605.

In Kolhapur circle, 3,459 new cases and 36 deaths were recorded on Thursday, which took its caseload to 4,40,585 and toll to 12,093.

With 76 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Nagpur circle increased to 7,69,528. However, no death was reported there during the day. Its death toll stands at 13,590, the official said.

Aurangabad, Latur and Akola circles reported 147, 233 and 80 new cases, respectively, and one fresh death each.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 61,31,976, new cases 9,114, death toll 1,24,296 recoveries 58,89,982, active cases 1,14,444, new tests conducted 2,25,457.