PM Modi to virtually inaugurate renovated Itwari Rly Station on May 22

Nagpur: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Station is one of five railway stations under South East Central Railway (SECR), Nagpur, that will be inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22.

Under the government’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to redevelop railway stations across the country, a total of 103 stations will be inaugurated on May 22. Among them are five stations from the South East Central Railway (SECR) – Itwari, Seoni, Dongargarh, Chanda Fort, and Amgaon. One of the highlights is Nagpur’s Itwari Station, now renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Junction. It has been redeveloped at a cost of ₹12.39 crore and now offers modern facilities while also reflecting cultural pride.

The station, which earlier faced traffic jams and parking problems, has now been improved. It has wider roads, better traffic control, and separate parking for two-wheelers. These changes have made it easier for passengers to enter and move around the station.

For the convenience of passengers, the station now has modern ticket counters, comfortable waiting lounges, special facilities for differently-abled people, a Jan Aushadhi Kendra, and a unique rail coach restaurant. The station’s design beautifully combines traditional and modern styles, giving it a special look and feel.

Speaking about the transformation, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Deepak Kumar Gupta said, “The station stands as a shining example of how cultural preservation and cutting-edge development can go hand-in-hand. The project showcases the dedicated efforts of local communities, architects, engineers, and artists who have contributed to its realization.”

One of the highlights is a newly built toilet complex inspired by Bhubaneswar’s architecture, showcasing a perfect blend of cleanliness and excellent design. With many modern facilities now in place, passengers can look forward to a truly world-class travel experience.

On May 22, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 103 stations, including Bikaner’s Deshnoke located nearly 200 km from the International Border with Pakistan, which have been redeveloped under the Railways’ ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Of the 103 redeveloped stations, 19 are in UP, 18 in Gujarat, five in Chhattisgarh, two in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, five in Karnataka, two in Kerala, six in Madhya Pradesh, 15 in Maharashtra, eight in Rajasthan, nine in Tamil Nadu, three in Telangana and West Bengal each, the official said.

One station each in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Puducherry, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh has also been redeveloped.

Some of the key stations redeveloped under the scheme, launched in 2022 aimed at transforming 1,337 stations into “city centres”, includes Rajasthan’s Deshnoke & Mandalgarh, Gujarat’s Dakor & Morbi, UP’s Saharanpur junction & Govardhan station, Telangana’s Begumpet, Bihar’s Thawe junction, MP’s Shajapur, Tamil Nadu’s Srirangam, and Karnataka’s Dharwad.

“These are medium-size stations, but they will become one of the key centres for development of small cities. The cost of redeveloping each of the stations ranges between Rs 5 crore and Rs 30 crore each,” the official said.

These stations are equipped with modern toilets, lifts, escalators, free Wi-Fi, improved passenger information system, waiting areas, executive lounges, bigger circulating area and grand porch, the official added. The building design is based on local culture and heritage.

