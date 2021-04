Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the COVID-19 related situation at 11:30 am today.

The meet comes when India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days, while active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections.