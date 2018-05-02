Centre ends insurance scheme for COVID warrior

Amidst the raging second wave of coronavirus in India, the Centre has decided to withdraw the insurance scheme of Rs 50 lakh for the healthcare workers who die on the Covid-19 duty.

In a letter, the Union health secretary has informed the states about the conclusion of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, an insurance scheme for healthcare workers who die in the line of Covid-19 duty.

The scheme was launched to provide a safety net for healthcare workers so as to ensure that in case of any adversity due to the coronavirus pandemic, their families are taken care of. However, a circular sent out by the health ministry last month states that the insurance scheme concluded on March 24 while only 287 claims have been processed so far.

The letter states that 287 claims had so far been approved/paid by the insurance company under the scheme. However, according to the Indian Medical Association, at least 736 doctors have died due to the Covid-19 virus.



