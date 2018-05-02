    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    PM Modi greets people as Navratri begins

    Nagpur/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, peace and prosperity.

    With the blessings of the goddess, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous, he said in a tweet.

    “Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden,” the prime minister said.



    FDA asked to keep vigil to curb illegal trade of banned gutkha
    MPCB notice to Saoner’s Malu Paper Mills
    झीका इन्स्टिट्यूट तर्फे पेंटींग स्पर्धा
    Sevasadan Junior College students shine in JEE Advanced-2020
    सावनेर तालुक्यातील पेपर मिलला प्रशासनाची कारणे दाखवा नोटीस
    Truck crushes woman to death in Kalamna
    Gold ornaments, bike worth Rs 10 lakh stolen from house in New Kamptee
    Bogus customer steals Rs 2.90 lakh jewellery in Pachpaoli
    भंडारा जिल्ह्यात आज 149 रुग्णांना डिस्चार्ज
    मास्क न लावणा-या २६१ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
