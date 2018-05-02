PM Modi gets Covaxin shot; Co-Win registration from 9 am

India’s count of active cases has jumped to 170,293. On Sunday, the country registered 15,616 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its the caseload tally to 11,112,056. India continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-hit nations by active cases. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,129,821), Kerala (1,048,686), Karnataka (949,636), Andhra Pradesh (889,585), and Tamil Nadu (850,096).

Amid a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases across the state, the Tamil Nadu authorities on Sunday extended the lockdown till March 31.

Meanwhile, the next phase of the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive for the age-appropriate population groups will commence from today. Registration will open at 9:00 am and citizens will be able to register and book, and appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc, according to an official release.

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 114,673,519 infected by the deadly contagion. While 90,228,716 have recovered, 2,542,556 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 29,254,561, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.