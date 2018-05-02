13 including 5 girls held for partying during lockdown

Nagpur: Ambazari police raided a house in Verma Layout and arrested 13 persons including five women for indulging into hookah and liquor party by violating COVID19 protocol.

The accused have been identified as Kushal Sanjay Shrivastav (28), a resident of Plot No. 62, Verma Layout, Ambazari; Sagar Arun Bodkhe (26), a resident of Flat No. 1504, Godrej Anandam, Ganeshpeth; Dhruv Ajay Sharma (25), a resident of 301, Shelter Regency, Nelson Square; Dev Kanwarjeet Sabarwal (29), a resident of plot no. 5, Daga Layout, North Ambazari Road and Abhishek Ashok Dhawad (26), a resident of Plot No. 40, Janki Dham Apartment, Dhantoli. Names of the eight girls were not revealed by the police.

A patrolling team of Ambazari police noticed loud music in a house at Verma Layout on late Saturday night. The residents were not ready to open the door despite repeatedly knocked by the police for around 30 minutes. When the police entered the house, the youths were found smoking hookah and consuming foreign liquors. Hookah pots and liquor bottles were seized by the police from the house.

An offence under Sections 188, 269, 270 of Indian Penal Code read with Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act and Section 51 (b) of Disaster Management Act and Section 4, 21 and 21 (a) of COTPA was registered against the accused.