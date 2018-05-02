Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Apr 6th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    PM hints at phased opening of lockdown

    We told you first (check our 11:53 am update), but here’s a reiteration in case you missed that update.

    Indicating a phased opening of the ongoing lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked Union ministers to prepare a “graded plan” to slowly open departments in areas that have not emerged as hotspots of the COVID-19 pandemic. Modi made this suggestion while chairing a meeting of the council of ministers via video-conferencing.

    Talking about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, the prime minister said that the government must work on war footing to mitigate the impact, adding that the ministries should prepare a business continuity plan, according to an official statement.

    “He noted that a graded plan to slowly open departments where hotspots aren’t existing should be made,” the statement said. PTI

