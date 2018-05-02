Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sun, Oct 27th, 2019

PM extends Diwali greetings on Mann Ki Baat

On his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali greetings to everyone. He also recited a Sanskrit shloka conveying a ‘purposeful message’.

“On the pious festival of Deepawali, greetings to all of you. We are familiar with the lines of the shloka – Shubham Karoti Kalyanam Aarogyam Dhansampadaa. Shatrubudhdhi Vinashaay, Deepajyoti Namostute! What a fine, purposeful message! The shloka says: It is light that ushers in joy, health and prosperity into our lives, dispelling negative thought, bringing in positivity. I salute the divine flame respectfully,” he said. “To make this Diwali memorable, what could be a better way than an attempt to let the light spread its radiance, encouraging positivity, with a prayer to quell the feeling of animosity,” he added.

PM Modi also stressed that citizens must welcome people of other states and countries during festivals to encourage festival tourism.

“Festival tourism has its own exciting attractions. Our India, the country of festivals, possesses limitless possibilities in the realm of festival tourism. It must be our endeavour to ensure that we welcome people of other states, other countries when we celebrate Holi, Diwali, Onam, Pongal or Bihu, spreading their true spirit,” he said.

He also urged the citizens to celebrate ‘Nari Shaki’ the power and achievement of women, thereby felicitating the ‘Lakshmi of India’.

