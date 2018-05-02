BJP single largest party: Fadnavis to Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra, and the “BJP-led alliance” will provide a stable government.

The process of government formation will start after Diwali, Fadnavis said.

With the BJP’s tally reduced to 105, much below the halfway mark of 144 in the qssembly, the Shiv Sena, which has won 56 seats in the October 21 elections, has demanded “written assurance” that the BJP will honour “50:50” power sharing deal.

“The mandate is a clear majority for BJP, Shiv Sena, (and other allies) RPI, RSP, Shiv Sangram. The mandate will be respected. No one should have any doubt,” Fadnavis said.

“The BJP is the single-largest party as per the mandate. We will elect legislature party leader after Diwali and swearing-in of the new government will take place soon afterwards,” he said, adding that the “BJP-led alliance will provide a strong and stable government.