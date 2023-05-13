Published On : Sat, May 13th, 2023
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

PM congratulates Congress for Karnataka win

PM Narendra Modi congratulates the Congress on winning Karnataka. “Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations. I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come,” Modi tweeted.

Congress crosses majority mark of 113 seats in 224-member Assembly, says the Election Commission. In other words, the party has formally won the state with a simple majority. According to the EC the Congress has won 119 seats and is leading in 17 others. The BJP has so far won 55 seats and is leading in 9 others.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement