Nagpur among 5 other districts to get One Stop Centre for women’s redressal under Mission Shakti

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government has announced the addition of six more districts to the Centre’s One Stop Centre (OSC) scheme under the Mission Shakti initiative, aimed at helping women in distress. Nagpur, along with Mumbai, Thane, Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Nashik, will be part of this scheme. The OSCs will offer various services such as psychological help, counseling, medical treatment, police assistance, housing, legal support, and others to women in need.

The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs. 60 lakh each to the six new OSCs. With the inclusion of Nagpur and the other districts, the number of functioning OSCs in the state will increase from 36 to 42. Vimala R, former Nagpur Collector and current Commissioner of the Women and Child Welfare Department, has been assigned the responsibility of implementing the OSC scheme in Maharashtra.

All 36 districts of Maharashtra to have Sakhi Nivas:

In addition to the OSCs, the Women and Child Welfare Department has also announced that all 36 districts of the state will be equipped with Sakhi Nivas, which is a shelter home for women. The Centre will provide 60% of the budget, while the state will bear 40% of the project cost. The Maharashtra government has allotted Rs. 3,09,72,000 for this project. Sakhi Nivas will give priority to unmarried, widowed, disabled women, and women from the SC community.

