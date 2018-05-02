Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Jun 22nd, 2019

Planes carrying Haj pilgrims to be monetized in return journey

Nagpur: Air India has decided to schedule its flights from Jeddah and Madina after dropping Haj pilgrims and increase its revenue. Earlier the aeroplanes used to return empty. This experiment has been launched for the first time in the country.

This year AI would be plying Jumbo Jet 747 for Haj pilgrimage and it is expected that the airlines would get more revenue this year. Haj pilgrimage is an opportunity for airlines as lakhs of pilgrims go for Haj.

Significantly, the fare for the flight is deposited earlier. The scheduled flights could not be operated dueto an agreement signed with Saudi Haj Terminal and so the planes had to return empty after dropping Haj pilgrims and the airlines had to incur losses. This year, the government is trying for scheduled flights. Sources said that,this arrangement could be possible through the Saudi Arabia plane quota.

The first flight of Haj pilgrims from Nagpur will be on July 25 in which a 340 seater plane would be used, while the last flight would be on July 31. Between July 26 and 29, planes with 180 seats and 320 seats would be flown.
