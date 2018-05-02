PJLCE students undertake industrial visit at Jaipur company

Nagpur: The Department of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) of Priyadarshini J L College of Engineering (PJLCE) recently organized an industrial visit for final year students at DotSquares Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Jaipur, Rajasthan, to acquaint with the actual working in corporate. During the visit, practicals and demonstrations were presented by Thapa about software development. All the students have cleared their queries from company people. Human Resource Manager Richa Chattwal interacted with the students and her team guided the students on various topics.

Under the guidance of Principal, Dr. Abhay Shende, the visit was organized by Dr. Vijaya Balpande, Head CSE. During the visit Prof. Pranay Meshram and Prof. Bharat Dhak were present.