Kinnar Chamcham murder case: Bail granted to one accused

Nagpur: One of the accused in the sensational murder of Kinnar Chamcham alias Pravin Gajbhiye has been granted bail by court on Wednesday.

District Judge-8 and Additional Sessions Judge V D Ingle granted bail to Manju Senapati, mother of Uttam Baba, head of transgender community, in the murder case. Uttam Baba and nine others including his mother Manju Senapati, were accused of murdering Chamcham on June 4, 2019 with sharp weapons. The murder was fallout of dispute regarding leading the transgender community in city. All the accused were arrested for offences punishable under Sections 302, 323, 341, 143, 147, 148, 149, 120-B of the IPC read with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 4/25 of Arms Act.

Adv Kamal Satuja and Adv Kailash Dodani appearing for accused Manju Senapati pointed out to the court that she was falsely implicated in the crime. Her name did not figure in the First Information Report (FIR). She was subsequently accused to be one of the conspirators. She was admittedly not among assailants and no injuries were alleged to be inflicted by her.

The lawyer dup further pointed out to court that none of the alleged weapons used in the said murder was recovered from Manju Senapati. The weapons were recovered from other accused. The alleged eyewitness Rashi, a transgender complainant, had not named this accused in her complaint and her initial statement. In the chargesheet filed, there was no material to show that Manju Senapati was amongst the alleged assailants. Therefore, the lawyers argued, her further detention was not required.

Nitin Telgote, District Government Pleader, appearing for the prosecution, opposed the bail application on the ground that there was a huge material against Manju Senapati explaining her involvement in the case. She was amongst the assailants and she had played active role in commission of crime and there were chances of tampering of the prosecution witnesses if she was granted bail. He prayed for rejection of her bail plea.

After hearing arguments of both sides, Judge Ingle granted bail to Manju Senapati and directed her not to tamper prosecution evidence. The court asked her not to enter into Nagpur city jurisdiction till conclusion of the trial, but to remain present in the court on each and every date.

A team of Adv Kamal Satuja, Adv Kailash Dodani, Adv Nitin Rudy, Adv Hitesh Khandwani and Adv Medhavi Arya appeared for Manju Senapati. Nitin Telgote, District Government Pleader represented the prosecution.