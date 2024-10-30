Pistol with magazine seized from arrested goon in Nagpur

Nagpur: Crime Branch’s Unit-1 of Nagpur Police on Tuesday arrested an anti-social element and recovered a country-made pistol with a magazine, a live round, a sword and a knife from his house.
Identified as Aakash Raju Hatagade (36), the accused is a resident of Vishwas Nagar, near Rajaram Dairy, Gittikhadan. Head Constable Manoj Tekam, attached to Unit1 of the Crime Branch, got information that Hatagade was possessing a firearm and some sharp-edged weapons. On the basis of the information, a team of Unit-1 comprising PI Suhas Choudhary, API Sachin Bhonde and constabulary staff raided Hatagade’s house and seized a country-made pistol, a live round, a sword and a knife collectively valued at Rs 25,700.
Hatagade was taken into custody. A case was registered under Sections 3/25 and 4/25 of the Arms Act, read with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, against him at Gittikhadan Police Station. The arrest was made under the supervision of senior Crime Branch officials.