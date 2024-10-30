Nagpur Rural Police rescue 70 cows from slaughter

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Rural Police rescued 70 cows from slaughter and seized three trucks worth Rs 40 lakh in which they were being illegally transported by five persons. Cops arrested four truck drivers and cleaners in this connection.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Ramtek Police led by PI Asaram Shetye intercepted a Tata Yodha pickup truck (MH-49/BZ-3904) near Nerla during ‘Nakabandi’ around 5 am on Monday. During the vehicle search, the team found 14 cows being illegally transported to a slaughter house. Cops arrested driver Sohail alias Raja Sheikh (30), a resident of Bhaji Mandi, Kamptee and Faizal Mohammad Kalam Qureshi (19), a resident of Saeed Nagar, Kamptee.

Today’s Rate Wenesday 30 Oct. 2024 Gold 24 KT 79,900 /- Gold 22 KT 74,300 /- Silver / Kg 99900 /- Platinum 44000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The same police team then intercepted another Eicher truck (MH-29/BE-7771) and rescued 27 cows. Two cows were found dead in the truck. Police took Sushil Govind Sarve (40) and Ajay Ramlal Choudhary (40), both residents of Yashodhara Nagar, into custody. Similarly, a team of Deolapar Police led by PSO Narayan Turkunde set-up ‘Nakabandi’ at Manegaon check-post around 4 a m on Tuesday.

Advertisement

On seeing the police, the driver of a truck (MH-31/CB-5969) who was illegally transporting 29 cows to a slaughter house, stopped his vehicle and ran away under the cover of darkness. The cows were brutally tied up and kept without water or food for hours. All the cows were then sent to Go Vigyan Anusandhan Kendra, Deolapar. Ramtek and Deolapar Police registered separate cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the accused persons.

The action against the cow smugglers was initiated under the supervision of SP (Nagpur Rural) Harssh Poddar, Addl SP Ramesh Dhumal and SDPO (Ramtek Division) Ramesh Barkate.