    Published On : Fri, May 14th, 2021

    Pintu Saoji sealed for violating Covid-19 norms

    Nagpur: In yet another proactive action, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3, Lohit Matani raided hotel Pintu Saoji for violating Covid-19 norms. The hotel owners were reportedly serving food to customers inside the hotel premises and also allowing them to consume liquor. An offence has registered against hotel owner, manager and customers.

    According to police sources, the DCP had received information from social media. Acting swiftly on the inputs, DCP Matani himself raided the hotel premises and found people having dinner while consuming liquor — defying Covid-19 norms issued by the State Government.

    Cops booked the hotel owner, manager and customers under Prohibition Act, 188 IPC and Disaster Management Act. DCP Matani later alerted the team of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to seal the hotel premises.


