Advertisement





Did you know that over 200 million people in India use mobile apps for gaming and entertainment? This fact underlines how in-demand online gambling is, and pin up casino aims to take the lead in this field. Below we’ll look at the features of the operator, tell you about the popular slots, live dealers and table games.

Registration and Verification at Pin Up

In this chapter, let’s break down the initial steps that players from India need to go through before they start gambling at Pin Up Casino. A lot of players are experiencing online casinos for the first time, so easy registration is essential.

On the homepage of the Pin Up website, you will see a ‘Register’ button. Click on it and fill out a simple form: enter your email address, come up with a password and indicate that you are from India. You’ll also need to select an account currency, such as Indian Rupees (INR), to make it easier to manage your finances. For added security, many users set up two-factor authentication by receiving confirmation codes on their phone.

Gold Rate Thursday 13 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,100 /- Gold 22 KT 81,000 /- Silver / Kg 99,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Once an account is created, it is recommended that you go through a verification process. You may need photos or scans of your ID, passport or driving licence, as well as proof of address.

Assortment of Slot Machines

Slots are now one of the most popular genres at any online casino, and that includes at Pin Up.

The most famous providers whose games can be found here are Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play and many others. For example, if you like mythological themes, pay attention to ‘Rise of Olympus’ or ‘Vikings Go Berzerk’, where gods and Vikings are endowed with unique features and give impressive multipliers. Fans of the classics will suit ‘Fruit Cocktail’ or ‘Book of Dead’, which are characterised by simple gameplay, but at the same time regularly delight with solid wins.

Some slot machines have progressive jackpots. For example, if you dream of a big win, it makes sense to check slots with an accumulative system. Each spin of casino participants around the world increases the total prize pool little by little. Sometimes the jackpot reaches really impressive figures, and some of the lucky players manage to take the whole ‘bank’ with one lucky spin.

Live Casinos and Dealers

Many users are drawn to the atmosphere of a real casino, where there is socialising and a sense of competition.

PinUp India ‘s live casino section includes roulette, blackjack, baccarat and different types of poker. The main plus point is the participation of real dealers who work in specially equipped studios. Everything happens in real time, and you can interact with the dealer and other players via chat.

For Indian users, an interesting example could be a variant of live baccarat with bets in rupees. If you prefer a more relaxed pace, you can open a roulette table with low limits. If you are experienced in poker, Pin Up offers live poker with croupier commentary and a full gaming table.

Table Games and Video Poker

In addition to live dealer sessions, the operator allows you to choose virtual counterparts of table games. This is ideal for those who prefer a more relaxed pace and don’t want to wait for their opponents’ actions.

Virtual roulette is perfect for practising strategies: you can choose the European variant with one zero or the American one with two sectors ‘0’ and ‘00’. Blackjack is presented in several variations, such as classic and with additional options like ‘Perfect Pairs’. Table baccarat is also not inferior in popularity: you can win by predicting whose hand (player or banker) will be closer to the sum of ‘9’.

Video poker, such as ‘Jacks or Better’ or ‘Deuces Wild’, is aimed at fans of the classic poker style. For example, ‘Jacks or Better’ requires the player to put together a combination of at least a pair of jacks to receive a payout. This format is convenient because you can practice your poker skills by deciding which cards to discard and which to keep, calculating the probability of improving your hand.

Bonuses and Promotions for Indian Players

To give an idea of PinUp Casino’s bonuses and promotions , here is a small list :

Welcome Bonus. New players can get extra money on their first deposit or freespins.

Holiday promotions. Sometimes Pin Up gives extra freespins or increased bonuses in honour of major Indian or international celebrations.

Cashback and tournament tables. Part of the lost funds can be returned to the player in the form of cashback. Tournaments are also available, where active members compete for prizes by gaining points for certain actions.

For example, if you have just registered and made a deposit of Rs 1,000, Pin Up can increase this amount to Rs 2,000 with a welcome bonus of 100 per cent. However, you should read the wagering terms and conditions carefully to understand what requirements you need to fulfil before you can withdraw your winnings.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Pin Up official provides fast and reliable payments. Bank cards (Visa, Mastercard), e-wallets (Paytm, PhonePe, Skrill) and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Tether) can be the optimal choice for residents of India. For example, if you want to quickly top up your account with rupees, you can use Paytm. The system will instantly credit the funds, and you can immediately start playing.

As for withdrawal, it is usually carried out in the same way that was used when making a deposit, but the speed of transactions depends on the chosen method. Wallets are often processed faster than bank cards.

Advertisement