BC Game is one of India’s most popular betting sites, and it is available for sports and casino betting enthusiasts. Besides the available betting options at this site, players will also be able to find various other aspects that set this site apart. It allows users to make deposits via cryptocurrencies and the popular payment methods in India, and it is accompanied by a simple and user-friendly interface. Players can start placing bets on BC Game India within a few minutes, and this guide will walk them through the process of placing bets on the betting options at this site.

Getting Started: BC Game Registration and Account Setup

The first thing players should do to place bets on the available betting options at BC Game is register and verify the account. It can be done by following these steps:

Players can go to the BC Game official website for Indian users and the sign-up page. Now, they can provide an email or a phone number and choose a password for their betting account. Check the terms and conditions to successfully register your account at this site. They can go to the profile section and fill out the remaining details required by the site to proceed to the verification process. Upload the necessary documents to the verification page and submit them to the site for checking.

Now, the betting account will be verified depending on the details provided by the user on the registration page.

Depositing Funds: BC Game Payment Methods

Players can now proceed to add funds to their BC Game betting account, which can be done via various methods like UPI, Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, and cryptocurrencies.

Click on the deposit option and select among cryptocurrencies and Fiat currency. Now, players can choose their desired payment method and enter the deposit amount for the same (minimum deposit is 100 INR in Fiat currency). Players will be given the QR code at which they’ll have to make the transaction. Once completed, the funds will be instantly reflected in their betting account.

Therefore, it takes just a few minutes for the bettors to add funds to their accounts to play the available betting options.

Exploring BC Game Betting Options

Now, they can explore the available betting options on BC Game to start placing their bets on the same:

Sports Betting : It has various sports betting options for the bettors, which includes betting across tons of sports events in sports like Cricket, Football, Basketball, Tennis, Golf, Kabaddi, MMA, and many others, with several betting markets for each event.

: It has various sports betting options for the bettors, which includes betting across tons of sports events in sports like Cricket, Football, Basketball, Tennis, Golf, Kabaddi, MMA, and many others, with several betting markets for each event. Casino Games : There are several casino games on this site from popular developers, including games like Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, Slots, Poker, Jackpot Games, Aviator, Live Casino, and many others.

: There are several casino games on this site from popular developers, including games like Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, Slots, Poker, Jackpot Games, Aviator, Live Casino, and many others. eSports Betting: Players can also place bets on eSports games such as Counter-Strike GO, Valorant, League of Legends, Call of Duty, etc.

Placing a Bet

Players can choose among any of the available betting options at BC Game and place bets by following the steps given below:

After choosing any betting option, they can now select the market in which they want to place bets. Select the outcome and enter the bet amount to confirm that you have placed your bets successfully. Now, players will be able to navigate their bets and even browse across the other betting options to grab more winnings.

If the user’s BC Game betting account has also been verified, they will be able to take withdrawals of the winnings they have secured while placing bets on casino games and sports events.

