PIL Seeks Delay in Vidarbha School Reopening

The Directorate of Primary Education has directed to reopen schools across the Vidarbha region from June 15

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Nagpur: The decision to reopen schools across the Vidarbha region from June 15 has come under judicial scrutiny, with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court seeking a postponement of the academic session due to prevailing heatwave conditions.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday by a division bench comprising Justices Anil Kilor and Raj Wakode.

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The petition has been filed by Vijay Kombe, President of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers’ Committee, and Liladhar Thakre, the organisation’s Nagpur district president. The petitioners have urged the court to direct the State Government and the Directorate of Primary Education to defer the reopening of schools until at least June 26 or July 1, citing the extreme weather conditions typically experienced in Vidarbha during June.

According to the PIL, Vidarbha routinely records temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius during the month, while the delayed arrival of the monsoon leaves the region exposed to prolonged periods of intense heat and humidity. The petition argues that forcing students, particularly young children, to attend classes under such conditions could endanger their health and well-being.

The petitioners have pointed out that heat-related illnesses among students are not uncommon during this period. They claim that cases of students fainting during morning assemblies and other outdoor activities have been reported in the past, highlighting the risks posed by reopening schools before weather conditions become more favourable.

The PIL also recalls a similar legal battle in 2007 when the State Government had proposed reopening schools in Vidarbha from June 15. At that time, Liladhar Thakre had challenged the move before the Nagpur Bench of the High Court. Following the proceedings, the court had directed that schools in the region should commence in the last week of June, taking into account Vidarbha’s unique climatic conditions.

The petitioners contend that despite the earlier court intervention and the recurring nature of the problem, authorities have once again fixed June 15 as the reopening date without adequately considering the impact of extreme summer temperatures on students and teachers.

The PIL further highlights the difficulties faced by children in rural areas, many of whom travel three to five kilometres on foot to reach their schools. While the State Government, through a notification issued on March 28, directed schools to conduct classes between 7 am and 11.45 am to minimise exposure to the afternoon heat, the petition argues that students still face hardship while commuting to and from school.

It also points to operational challenges faced by institutions running in multiple shifts, stating that accommodating all classes during morning hours is not practical for many schools.

Seeking urgent intervention, the petition urges the High Court to direct the authorities to postpone the reopening of schools in Vidarbha until around June 29, when weather conditions are expected to become more conducive for academic activities.

The outcome of Tuesday’s hearing is likely to be closely watched by parents, teachers, and school managements across the region.

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