PIET organizes Lakshya on a high note of Enthusiasm

Nagpur: Priyadarshini Institute of Engineering and Technology recently organized Lakshya 2019, a highly impactful workshop for final year students. This three days workshop is designed and delivered by Dr. Rozina Rana, Head, Priyadarshini Centre of Excellence along with the team of trainers consisting of Dr. Bhavna Pendke, Gaurang Diwe and Amir Virani. It aims to groom final year students and hone their skills, to be fully confident and absolutely employable.

Topics related to recruitment process like GD-PI were taken in detail and also many other areas were also dealt with like EQ, team work, leadership, work ethics etc. Intense practice sessions brought out remarkable changes in most of the students. For some it was a life changing experience. Few students expressed that they know themselves better and this being one of the best experiences of their campus life.

In an exclusive session from HR Ms. Swati Gupta, Senior Executive – HR at LocationsGuru Solutions PVT. LTD., students were motivated and explained the crux of effectiveness of Soft Skills in recruitment process. Alumni of PIET Mitesh Tanna, Yamini Kottriwar, Vishakha Khergade and Yogesh Machirkke motivated and inspired students with their own life experiences.

Dr. V. M. Nanoti, Principal PIET, congratulated the department and the students for successfully completing the journey of Lakshya. He encouraged students to aim high and work hard towards their goals and challenge their restrain. During the Valedictory function Dr. G M Asutkar, V Principal, Dr. R L Himte, Dean Student Council, Prof. Rahul Pethe, T&P Officer also guided students.

Prachi Bais and Aniruddha Verulkar were awarded with the title Ms./Mr. Lakshya. Alefiyah Bohra and Ujwal Bhoyar were awarded with the title of Star Performers. Trainers Prutha Mujumdar, Jaspreet Kaur Saini, Bhavika Vasandani, Priyanka Mishra and K V Ramsubramaniam, Various T&P coordinatorsand student volunteers worked hard for the successful conduction of the workshop.

Management and administration of PIET & LTJSS congratulated all the participants as well as organizers for the success of Lakshya 2019.