Pick up van transporting cows seized by Bhivapur police

Nagpur: Bhivapur cops under Nagpur Rural Police seized a pick up van transporting cattle illegally for slaughter. Two persons have been arrested in this connection and the vehicle seized. 11 cows have also been rescued.

Cops received a tip-off that a pick up van (MH-36/AA 0675) was transporting 11 cows worth Rs 1.10 lakh without any permission. Acting swiftly, cops laid a trap and stopped the pick up van. Cops found the bovine cramped in the van mercilessly. The driver of the van Sandeep Chaitrat Dahare (36) and Yashkumar Mahadeo Ramteke (30), both residents of village Nishti, Pavni Tehsil, District Bhandara were booked under Section 109 of the IPC read with Section 11(D) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and placed under arrest.

The animals were brutally tied up and were in a very weak condition. The cows were being taken to an illegal private slaughterhouse despite the beef ban.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Nagpur Rural SP Rakesh Ola, Addl SP Rahul Maknikar and Bhivapur PI Mahesh Bhortekar. NPC Ravindra Farkade is probing the matter further.