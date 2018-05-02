Piaggio is ready with a range of CNG Products for Nagpur market

This includes the latest BSVI range of CNG vehicles- Ape’ City and Ape’ City+

Nagpur: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group (European leader of the 2wh sector) and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles is ready with its range of CNG products for the Nagpur market. This CNG range includes Ape’ City CNG Dlx, and Ape’ City+ CNG, which has industry’s first 3 Valve Tech Engine on a three wheeled vehicle.

The introduction of the new range of CNG vehicles at Nagpur is a strategic initiative from Piaggio to reinforce its commitment of providing path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment for its customers in Vidharbha region. The Piaggio CNG vehicles are known for their best in class performance in terms of power, pick-up, mileage & maintenance. These vehicles are also backed by a one year Super saver maintenance free scheme and 3 years super warranty, which again is a first in the Alternative Fuel Industry.

With the new CNG range of products, running cost will come down to almost half of that of LPG and Petrol autos. It will also meet the growing demand for commercial vehicle mobility solutions particularly suited to intra-city travel in Nagpur and nearby areas. Government’s focus on growing CNG infrastructure will not only lower the operating cost but also increase earnability for the drivers.

The new CNG stations at Nagpur are strategically located to cater to the needs of old LPG and petrol customers wishing to convert to CNG due to its better economics.

The unveiling of the new Piaggio CNG Range was done at Nagpur. The keys of the first vehicle- an Ape City+ CNG BSVI Auto rickshaw were handed over to Mr. Durga Dass Upare, esteemed customer by Mr. Kaustab Gupta, CEO-RAWMATT Industries Pvt. Ltd, who have set up the CNG stations at Nagpur. Mr.Sitesh Rawell- RAWMATT, Mr. Avinash Kandroo-ASM, Piaggio Vehicle Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Vinod Patel and Mr. Anil Khondekar – Kesar Motors, Nagpur were also present during the Launch.

About Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. is a 100% owned subsidiary of the Piaggio Group. The Company commenced operations in India in 1999 with the launch of the three-wheeler brand Apé, which was an immediate success and has grown from strength to strength over the years. PVPL created the market, grew it, and has sustained a dominant position in the Diesel and Alternate fuel 3-wheeler segments. Piaggio is a leading player in the light transportation industry with a complete range of three and four wheelers in Diesel, Petrol, CNG, LPG fuel variants. The Company’s products are not only endorsed by over 2.5 million satisfied customers across India but also exported to more than 50 countries worldwide.

Piaggio has a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Baramati in Maharashtra, [with an installed annual production capacity of over 300,000 three-wheelers and 80,000 four-wheelers]. It is also self-reliant in some of the engine categories with the completion of its advanced engine plant on the same campus. Piaggio has an over 3000-strong work force comprising experienced engineers, R&D specialists, plant workers, sales, service and marketing professionals.