PI Narendra Hiware becomes first Vidarbha cop to get Union Home Minister’s Excellence in Detection Medal

Nagpur: Police Inspector Narendra Hiware became the first cop from Vidarbha to be conferred with the Union Home Minister’s Excellence in Detection Medal. He was presented the Medal by Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rajneesh Seth at a function organized at the CID office in Pune recently.

Hiware is currently posted in the Special Protection Unit. Hiware is the first officer from Vidarbha to receive this medal which started from the year 2018. In the year 2019, he was posted in the Crime Branch of Nagpur Police. During that time Hiware solved the murder mystery by investigating four sensitive cases including the Bobby Makan Murder Case.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Senior Police Inspector Narendra Hiware has thanked his team and credited the then CP Bhushankumar Upadhyay, DIG Nilesh Bharne, and DCP Gajanan Rajmane for his success.

It may be recalled that, in July 2019, a body cut into 7 pieces was discovered from two sacks in Gandhisagar Lake. Hiware and his team comprising API Pankaj Dhadge, PSI Nitesh Dorlikar, ASI Baghel and PC Sandeep Mavalkar thoroughly investigated the case and made a significant breakthrough. The team of the Crime Branch led by Hiware and his team not only identified the deceased but arrested two accused in this connection.

Subsequently, the then DG declared this case as the most outstanding detection and gave a reward of Rs 10,000 and a certificate to the team. The then CP Bhushankumar Upadhyay had also given a reward of Rs 1 lakh to the investigation team. Further, this case went in the category of best investigation case of the country.

In the year 2020, on the occasion of Republic Day, the Union Home Ministry had announced this medal.

Hiware is a graduate from Nagpur’s Agriculture College and has been serving in the Police Department since 1993. Besides Nagpur, he has served in Bhandara and Anti Corruption Bureau. Currently, he is responsible for the VIP security.

