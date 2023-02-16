Nagpur Court awards life imprisonment to murder accused

Nagpur: District and Sessions Court here, on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to Deepak Gile, in the five-year-old murder case reported under the jurisdiction of Tehsil Police. Judge Deshpande pronounced the verdict.

Deepak Gile was accused of attacking Chandrashekar Yadav on June 1, 2018. After the assault, Yadav was admitted to private hospital. An offence under Section 307 of IPC was registered eariler. However, after battling for life, Yadav succumbed to his feral injuries. Subsequently, IPC 307 was converted to 302.

APP Varsha Saykhedkar examined 12 witnesses. Following which the Court awarded life imprisonment to accused Deepak.

PI P R Fulzele investigated the matter.

