PI Hiwre and team adjudged Best Investigating Team among Mah Police

Gandhi Sagar Murder Case : PI Hiwre, team awarded Maha’s best investigating squad

Nagpur: Last year in September, the town was terrified with the news of a gruesome murder which crosses all limits of insanity. Not only the public but even police were tensed and baffled over the case in which a body was cut into pieces, packed into sacks and dumped in Gandhi Sagar lake. However, the culprit could not realise that hands of law are much longer than his imagination. The efficient team led by police inspector Narendra Hiwre helped case to be resolved. Now he was adjudged Best Investigating Team among Maharashtra Police for solving this case. PI Hiwre and his team was awarded cash prize of Rs. 10,000 and a certificate of appreciation by Director General of Police.

At that time, PI Hiwre was with Crime Branch when it was handed over case pertaining to recovery of chopped body parts in two sacks. This was in July 2019. The Crime Branch team went through footage of 500 CCTVs in a bid to track down the culprits. As the body was chopped and unrecognisable they took help of medical science to piece together the deceased and established his identity.

The investigating team had zero lead and yet they managed to track down the culprit. First the team went through list of missing complaints in city and district police. Later they went to DNA test and within 28-days identified the body as that of Sudhakar Rangari (28), a resident of Jaripatka. The accused was arrested and identified as Padmakar Bhotmange and Rahul Dhapodkar, both residents of Tandapeth.

An e-rickshaw used to transport the body parts and a cutter used in cutting the body was recovered from them. Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay lauded PI Hiwre who is currently In-charge of Lakadganj police station during the crime meeting.

He announced a reward of Rs. 75,000 for PI Hiwre and his team. During his stint at Khapa, PI Hiwre had cracked the triple murder case and nabbed the accused. That time also Police Inspector Hiwre was acknowledged as Best Investigator at State level.