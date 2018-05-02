Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Feb 18th, 2020

    PI Hiwre and team adjudged Best Investigating Team among Mah Police

    Gandhi Sagar Murder Case : PI Hiwre, team awarded Maha’s best investigating squad

    Nagpur: Last year in September, the town was terrified with the news of a gruesome murder which crosses all limits of insanity. Not only the public but even police were tensed and baffled over the case in which a body was cut into pieces, packed into sacks and dumped in Gandhi Sagar lake. However, the culprit could not realise that hands of law are much longer than his imagination. The efficient team led by police inspector Narendra Hiwre helped case to be resolved. Now he was adjudged Best Investigating Team among Maharashtra Police for solving this case. PI Hiwre and his team was awarded cash prize of Rs. 10,000 and a certificate of appreciation by Director General of Police.

    At that time, PI Hiwre was with Crime Branch when it was handed over case pertaining to recovery of chopped body parts in two sacks. This was in July 2019. The Crime Branch team went through footage of 500 CCTVs in a bid to track down the culprits. As the body was chopped and unrecognisable they took help of medical science to piece together the deceased and established his identity.

    The investigating team had zero lead and yet they managed to track down the culprit. First the team went through list of missing complaints in city and district police. Later they went to DNA test and within 28-days identified the body as that of Sudhakar Rangari (28), a resident of Jaripatka. The accused was arrested and identified as Padmakar Bhotmange and Rahul Dhapodkar, both residents of Tandapeth.

    An e-rickshaw used to transport the body parts and a cutter used in cutting the body was recovered from them. Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay lauded PI Hiwre who is currently In-charge of Lakadganj police station during the crime meeting.

    He announced a reward of Rs. 75,000 for PI Hiwre and his team. During his stint at Khapa, PI Hiwre had cracked the triple murder case and nabbed the accused. That time also Police Inspector Hiwre was acknowledged as Best Investigator at State level.

    Happening Nagpur
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Nagpur Crime News
    18-yr old boy robbed of Rs 40,000 cash in Gandhibagh
    18-yr old boy robbed of Rs 40,000 cash in Gandhibagh
    Gang of hooligans damage several vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar
    Gang of hooligans damage several vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    रा.वि.काँ ने दिल्या 12 वि च्या विध्यार्थ्यांना शुभेच्छा
    रा.वि.काँ ने दिल्या 12 वि च्या विध्यार्थ्यांना शुभेच्छा
    लोककलांच्या सादरीकरणाने छत्तीसगडी महोत्सवाचा समारोप
    लोककलांच्या सादरीकरणाने छत्तीसगडी महोत्सवाचा समारोप
    Hindi News
    क्या ‘बीवीजी’ व ‘एजी’ काम बंद करने की योजना बना रही
    क्या ‘बीवीजी’ व ‘एजी’ काम बंद करने की योजना बना रही
    निर्मल काव्य का लोकार्पण
    निर्मल काव्य का लोकार्पण
    Trending News
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    ‘Flawed’ State Govt decisions creating hurdles in ‘Housing for All’ scheme: Bawankule
    ‘Flawed’ State Govt decisions creating hurdles in ‘Housing for All’ scheme: Bawankule
    Featured News
    HSC exam from today; examinees increase by 2,273
    HSC exam from today; examinees increase by 2,273
    Nirbhaya convict Vinay on hunger strike
    Nirbhaya convict Vinay on hunger strike
    Trending In Nagpur
    “ Vision is necessary to recognize opportunities in life ” Dr. S S Uttarwar
    “ Vision is necessary to recognize opportunities in life ” Dr. S S Uttarwar
    लोककलांच्या सादरीकरणाने छत्तीसगडी महोत्सवाचा समारोप
    लोककलांच्या सादरीकरणाने छत्तीसगडी महोत्सवाचा समारोप
    उपराजधानीतून लवकरच तेजस एक्स्प्रेस!
    उपराजधानीतून लवकरच तेजस एक्स्प्रेस!
    क्या ‘बीवीजी’ व ‘एजी’ काम बंद करने की योजना बना रही
    क्या ‘बीवीजी’ व ‘एजी’ काम बंद करने की योजना बना रही
    PI Hiwre and team adjudged Best Investigating Team among Mah Police
    PI Hiwre and team adjudged Best Investigating Team among Mah Police
    UMTC conducts workshop on pedestrians’ safety, safer roads
    UMTC conducts workshop on pedestrians’ safety, safer roads
    नागपुरातील गांधीसागर मर्डर मिस्ट्री : राज्यातील सर्वोत्कृष्ट तपास
    नागपुरातील गांधीसागर मर्डर मिस्ट्री : राज्यातील सर्वोत्कृष्ट तपास
    रंगारी हत्याकांड : राज्य को बेस्ट डिटेक्शन
    रंगारी हत्याकांड : राज्य को बेस्ट डिटेक्शन
    18 फेब्रुवारीला गडचिरोलीत प्रसारमाध्यम कार्यशाळेचे आयोजन
    18 फेब्रुवारीला गडचिरोलीत प्रसारमाध्यम कार्यशाळेचे आयोजन
    ‘सच्चे दोस्त’ बनण्यासाठी तरुणाईला आवाहन
    ‘सच्चे दोस्त’ बनण्यासाठी तरुणाईला आवाहन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145