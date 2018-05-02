PI Ashok Bagul Is Genius Fellow In Cyber Security Field- Dr. S S Uttarwar

Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers , Nagpur Centre has organized a webinar on topic “ Cyber Security for Women. “Senior Police Inspector Ashok Bagul was key note speaker. Many viewers was on line to understand the modus operandy of cyber crime and remedies to overcome it.

Dr. Soni Chaturvedi Asso Professor form PIET was Coordinator for event. Dr. Sanjay Badjate Chairman IETE and Principal SBJITMR, Dr. Suresh Rangankar from SVPCETand Secretary IETE, Dr. Salim Chavan Principal GWCET , Dr.Rajkishor Tugnayat, Principal SSACECE Wardha , Dr. Bhushan Joshi Principal Cummins COE Nagpur and many more members of IETE was on line for webinar. Dr Sanjay Uttarwar a renowned academician and orator from central India and ,Principal of VIT Nagpur was present online for the event.

Program starts with introduction of guest and necessity of awareness about cyber crime. At the beginning organizer elaborate the need of hour and importance of cyber security in today’s busy life.

During his lucid delivery SPI Ashok Bagul explains the various modes of cyber crime and narrate the consequences of care less attitude on the part of women. Generally it is observed that some womens are casual about their financial transactions and didn’t follow security norms, which results in occurrence of cyber crime.

Now a days cyber crime is a burning topic and every now and then we observe that there is occurrence of it in online transactions in Banks. One should not share its credentials, PIN , OTP to any unknown person for any cause. Banks are also alerting us many times for not to share it.

Speaker shares the other cyber crimes other than financial transactions with audience and suggest remedies to get out of it. During webinar Dr. Salim Chavan, Dr. Rajkishor Tugnayat, , Dr. Sanjay Badjate and online viewers ask various queries related to topic.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , who is Principal of Engineering College , is having immense interest and contribution in various fields of Society. He is a renowned and versatile singer of our city and was invited as Guest Singer by many Groups of Nagpur. He is renowned speaker and orator from central India. Frequently he delivers webinars on various topics for all sections of society. He gave thanks to all team members of IETE for organizing such a wonderful and informative program .

Viewers gave thanks to organizers for organization of program and extend their good wishes for future of the them. Program concludes with Vote of thanks.