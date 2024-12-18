Phase 2 project of Nagpur Metro gets Rs 1530 crore boost

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Phase 2 of Nagpur Metro got a big boost on Tuesday with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,530 crore (USD 200 million) for the project.

The agreement was formalised at a ceremony held at Vidhan Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The MoU was signed by Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar and ADB country director Mio Oka.

Advertisement

Today's Rate Wed 18 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,900/- Gold 22 KT 71,500/- Silver / Kg 89,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Fadnavis highlighted the transformative potential of the project, stating that Phase-II would accelerate the development of Nagpur city and surrounding peri-urban and rural areas. The total funding for Nagpur Metro Phase-II amounts to Rs 3,586 crore, with contributions from ADB and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

ADB’s share of Rs 1,530 crore will be disbursed in Japanese Yen, ensuring lower interest rates. The funding will be facilitated through the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The metro officials informed that Rs 900 crore is still in the metro account for Phase 2, to which this will be an addition.

With the addition of these routes, Nagpur Metro Phase-II will provide seamless connectivity to an additional eight lakh residents. Combined with Phase-I, the expanded metro network will serve a projected population of 21.39 lakh. Officials noted that the project would significantly enhance urban mobility, improve accessibility for residents, and promote sustainable development in the region.

Phase-II serves as an extension of Nagpur Metro Phase-I, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022. The ridership of Nagpur Metro Phase-I has already crossed the one lakh mark and continues to grow steadily. With the completion of Phase-II, MahaMetro expects a significant increase in ridership, particularly from suburban and rural segments.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Principal Secretary to CM Ashwini Bhide, and MITRA CEO Pravin Pardeshi. ADB experts Sharad Saxena and Anurag Sinha, along with MahaMetro Directors Anil Kokate (strategic planning) and Harendra Pandey (finance), were also present on the occasion.

Nagpur Metro Phase-II spans a total distance of 43.8km and includes four key routes. The first route, Khapri to MIDC ESR, covers 18.5km with 10 stations and is expected to boost connectivity to the MIDC industrial area. The second route, Prajapati Nagar to Transport Nagar, stretches 5.6km with three stations, improving access to transport hubs. The third route, Automotive Square to Kanhan river, covers 13km with 12 stations, extending metro connectivity to suburban areas like Kamptee and Kanhan. The fourth route, Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna, runs for 6.7km with seven stations, serving the industrial corridor and residential clusters in Hingna.