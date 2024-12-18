Nagpur turns into Pandharpur as 2000 Varkaris perform ‘Abhangwari’ at KSM

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Day 5 of the ongoing Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav (KSM) 2024 in Nagpur witnessed a moving theatrical, dance and musical creation ‘Abhangwari’, performed by 2,000 Varkaris, presented by Vishwa Varkari Seva Sanstha.

The cultural festival by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, is being held at Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education, Krida Chowk in the city. On this occasion, Kanchan Gadkari, President of Sanskar Bharti, Vitthal Maharaj Namdas, Sanjay Pachpor, Shrirampant Joshi, Pramod Thakre, Prashant Dharmapurikar, Sachin Pawar, Dnyaneshwar Rakshak, Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, Nitin Khara and Atul Goyal, industrialists, Pravin Datke, MLA, Mohan Mate, MLA, Anil Ahire, Sameer Kunawar,MLA, and many others were present.

The presentation started with the bijmantra of Warkari sect ‘Ramakrishna Hari’, and the audience felt as if they were in the pilgrimage site of Pandharpur on stage. It depicted the desire of the devotees, rushing to meet their deity in Pandharpur. The devotion induced kakad-aarti, ‘arjav’ of Rakhumai, ‘dindi’ of saints, the tradition of Vari, the history of the palanquin ceremony, the journey of Vari, the arrival in Pandharpur, the Ashadhi festival celebrated in Pandharpur were beautifully staged on the occasion.

The premise was filled with the divine chants of Lord Vitthal. With 1000 talkaris, 50 mridangam players, 50 tabla players, 250 singers, 500 theatre artists, horses, palanquins, flag bearers, this was one of the grand events of Varkari in the country.

Rajiv Chaudhary of Aksharayan School of Calligraphy along with Saroj Chaudhary, Sanjay Wankhede, Sanjeev Mendhe, Asawari Mendhe, Darshan Kadhav, Shubham Tarekar,Sachi Marwade, were also a part of the programme.

The event was conducted by Renuka Deshkar and Sandeep Kohale of Vishwa Varkari Sanstha.