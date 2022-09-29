PFI’s Twitter account withheld after govt ban

Popular Front of India’s (PFI) official Twitter account has been withheld in India “in response to a legal demand.”
The Central govt yesterday declared PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association for 5 years.
The PFI-affiliated Campus Front of India calls the ban on them undemocratic and anti-constitutional and says it will be challenged in court.
After the Central Govt’s notification, the Maharashtra govt issued an order declaring PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association.
