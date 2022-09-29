New rule: Now, consumers can book only 15 LPG cylinders per year: Report

The monthly rationing on LPG bottles will be 2 cylinders per month.

New Delhi: In what could be a mood spoiler for lakhs of LPG subscribers, several media reports have said that from now on, the number of domestic LPG gas cylinders will be capped for the customers. According to the new rule, now customers will be able to book only 15 cylinders in a year, while the monthly rationing on LPG bottles will be 2 cylinders per month.

Advertisement

If media reports are to be believed, customers will be given only 15 cylinders in a year and not more than 2 cylinders per month. Until now there was no quota that was being fixed on getting LPG cylinders. Some media reports also pointed that though the 15 cylinder per year and monthly rationing of 2 LPG bottles will be in place, if a customer wants to go beyond the existing capping, he/she has to provide documents or papers justifying the need to take more LPG cylinders.

Even as domestic LPG prices have been on the upsurge, burdening the common man, an interesting fact to note is that cooking gas rates have been revised an astounding 58 times in the last five years.

According to official data of the Petroleum Ministry, between April 1, 2017 and July 6, 2022, LPG prices rose by 45 per cent through 58 upward revisions. An LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 723 in April 2017, and by July 2022, rose by 45 percent to cost Rs 1,105 in Nagpur.

At the same time, this hike in cooking gas cylinder price was a huge 26 per cent in the 12 month period between July 1, 2021 and July 6, 2022. The same LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 834 in July 2021. By July 2022, its price surged 26 per cent to touch Rs 1,105.

LPG cylinder prices differ in every state as they depend on Value Added Tax or VAT as well as transportation charges. They are also calculated on the basis of crude oil prices.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement