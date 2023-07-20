Petty argument turns brutal in Kanhan, leaving man dead, brother injured

Nagpur: A petty argument over kids fighting with each other turned brutal for the Gaikwad family in Satrapur area of Kanhan, after a man was killed and his brother sustained severe injuries here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jairaj Gaikwad, while his brother Yuvraj Gaikwad is battling for his life.

Advertisement

According to police sources, an argument broke out between the Gaikwad family and the accused after their children exchanged heated words during a kids’ fight. Due to this, the accused reportedly attacked Jairaj with sharp-edged weapons. When Yuvraj went to save his brother, he was also attacked by the assailant(s). The duo was subsequently rushed to Roy Hospital in Kamptee, where Jairaj was declared brought dead, while Yuvraj is being monitored in critical condition.

Kanhan Police, in the meantime, have registered an offence under Section 302 against the accused. Further investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement