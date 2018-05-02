Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Apr 16th, 2021

    Pervert man rapes neighbour’s 9-yr old daughter in Nandanvan

    Nagpur: In an outrage, a 45-year old pervert man raped neighbour’s 9-year old daughter in Nandanvan police area here on Thursday morning. The accused has not been arrested as yet.

    On Thursday around 11 am, the kid girl was playing outside her house. However, when her mother (45) came out to see her daughter, she was nowhere to be seen. The scared mother called her loudly in an attempt to get a response. At the same time, the 9-year old girl rushed out from the house of the accused Dashrath Waman Meshram (45) shell-shocked. The accused also came out behind her but backtracked when he saw the girl’s mother. Later, it came to notice that the girl was raped brutally by the accused in his house.

    Nandanvan PSI Tidke, acting on the complaint of the victim’s mother, booked the accused Dashrath Meshram under Section 376 of the IPC read with Sections 4, 8, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.


