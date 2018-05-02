Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 16th, 2021

    DCP Lohit Matani restricts unnecessary vehicular movements in Zone 3

    Nagpur: Despite all non-essential commodity shops in Nagpur city remained closed on Thursday — Day 1 of curfew-like-restrictions imposed across the Maharashtra— many locals were seen venturing out sans any valid reason. Taking cognisance in this regards, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani on Friday  restricted unnecessary vehicular movements, sealed the prominent market areas with barricades and deployed RCP to deterrent gatherings at public places under Zone 3 police jurisdiction.

    The squad of Zone 3 police led by DCP Matani has Mominpura Chowk and allowed only extremely important movement. RCP is also deployed for patrolling in Mominpura to deter people from gathering at public places.

     

    Shahid Chowk Kirana Market is closed from both sides for motor vehicles entry. People are only allowed only by foot. Bhagwagar chowk is completely closed with barricades. Golibar chowk is also closed and allowed only for rare people.

    DCP Matani has also urged citizens to comply with norms issued by the administration.

     


    Trending In Nagpur
    3 con men dupe company owner of Rs 71 lakh in scrap deal
    3 con men dupe company owner of Rs 71 lakh in scrap deal
    DCP Lohit Matani restricts unnecessary vehicular movements in Zone 3
    DCP Lohit Matani restricts unnecessary vehicular movements in Zone 3
    Pervert man rapes neighbour’s 9-yr old daughter in Nandanvan
    Pervert man rapes neighbour’s 9-yr old daughter in Nandanvan
    Coordination between Industry and Local administration to fight COVID
    Coordination between Industry and Local administration to fight COVID
    Cops bust Remdesivir racket; apprehend 3, seize 15 vials
    Cops bust Remdesivir racket; apprehend 3, seize 15 vials
    Man commits suicide in Wathoda
    Man commits suicide in Wathoda
    तालुकात एकुण २२४ लोकांचे लसीकरण कर०यात आले
    तालुकात एकुण २२४ लोकांचे लसीकरण कर०यात आले
    Rural Police bust sex racket at hotel
    Rural Police bust sex racket at hotel
    पकवासा रुग्णालय येथे १३६ खाटांचे कोव्हिड रुग्णालय प्रस्तावित
    पकवासा रुग्णालय येथे १३६ खाटांचे कोव्हिड रुग्णालय प्रस्तावित
    कोरोनाची लक्षणे आढळताक्षणी वेळ न घालवता तात्काळ तपासणी करा
    कोरोनाची लक्षणे आढळताक्षणी वेळ न घालवता तात्काळ तपासणी करा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145