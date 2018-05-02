DCP Lohit Matani restricts unnecessary vehicular movements in Zone 3

Nagpur: Despite all non-essential commodity shops in Nagpur city remained closed on Thursday — Day 1 of curfew-like-restrictions imposed across the Maharashtra— many locals were seen venturing out sans any valid reason. Taking cognisance in this regards, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani on Friday restricted unnecessary vehicular movements, sealed the prominent market areas with barricades and deployed RCP to deterrent gatherings at public places under Zone 3 police jurisdiction.

The squad of Zone 3 police led by DCP Matani has Mominpura Chowk and allowed only extremely important movement. RCP is also deployed for patrolling in Mominpura to deter people from gathering at public places.

Shahid Chowk Kirana Market is closed from both sides for motor vehicles entry. People are only allowed only by foot. Bhagwagar chowk is completely closed with barricades. Golibar chowk is also closed and allowed only for rare people.

DCP Matani has also urged citizens to comply with norms issued by the administration.



