Pervert man exploits 6 minor boys sexually in Nagpur, arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sitabuldi police have arrested a 28-year-old pervert man who exploited six minor boys sexually in the last two months.

The accused was identified as Mayur Modak, a resident of Dharampeth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to police, the accused was taking minors one by one to Maharajbagh area on the pretext of plucking mangoes from trees and exploiting them there by having unnatural sex. He went absconding after the police registered a case against him. A police official said that the victims are residents of Naik Nagar slums. As the parents were going to work in the afternoon, the children were playing together in the vicinity.

Mayur was coming to the area on bi-cycle for the past one month. He was playing with the children to befriend them. He was taking minors one by one to the Maharajbagh area on the pretext of plucking mangoes. After reaching the spot, Mayur was taking the minors to a dilapidated house where he exploited them.

The incident came to fore when a nine-year-old boy narrated the incident to his father on Monday, May 30. The boy also revealed names of other victims to his father. The father then called parents of other children and alerted them. The parents of the six victims approached Sitabuldi police and lodged a complaint.

An offence under Section 377 of the IPC read with Sections 4, 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered by Sitabuldi police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement