‘Perform or perish’: CM Fadnavis announces performance audits for ministers

Nagpur: In a significant move to ensure accountability and transparency in governance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday that the BJP-led Mahayuti Government would conduct regular performance audits of its ministers. Speaking to reporters ahead of the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur, Fadnavis emphasized a “perform or perish” approach to governance.

If a minister fails to deliver, the government will act swiftly,” he said, underlining the administration’s commitment to efficiency.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also hinted at the possibility of rotating ministerial portfolios to allow more legislators to contribute. He emphasized that merit and performance would guide these decisions.

Fadnavis highlighted the balanced composition of the Cabinet, describing it as a blend of experienced leaders and newcomers, with representation across various communities, including OBCs, Marathas, SCs, and Dhangars. Addressing the exclusion of certain leaders, he said, “Those left out may be given other crucial responsibilities. In some cases, exclusions were performance-based.”

Fadnavis dismisses allegations of EVM tampering

The Winter Session, which began on Monday, will see deliberations on 20 bills, including some contentious issues. One focal point is the Opposition’s criticism of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Fadnavis dismissed allegations of EVM tampering, labelling them as baseless attacks on democracy. “For me, EVM stands for ‘Every Vote for Maharashtra.’ It embodies trust in the democratic process,” he remarked.

He took a swipe at the Opposition for submitting an outdated letter, intended for the monsoon session, as part of their criticism of EVMs. “This shows their lack of seriousness,” Fadnavis said, calling on the Opposition to engage in meaningful debates within the Assembly rather than resorting to media spectacles.

Farmers’ issues

Responding to questions about soybean procurement and minimum support prices (MSP), Fadnavis announced record-breaking procurement figures, the highest in 15 years. “Farmers will receive the MSP-market price difference directly in their bank accounts, similar to the subsidy provided to milk farmers,” he assured. Deputy CM Pawar reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing farmer distress, urging cooperation from the Opposition in passing key bills.

Law and Order

Fadnavis addressed recent incidents of unrest and crime in the state. Referring to the Parbhani protests triggered by the desecration of the Constitution by a mentally ill individual, he condemned the violence, stating, “Even Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar would not have supported such actions. Strict measures will be taken against those responsible for vandalism.”

On the murder of a sarpanch in Beed, the Chief Minister revealed that three suspects had been arrested, and the case was handed over to the CID. He also announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a thorough probe. “No accused will be spared,” he asserted.

A call for unity

In conclusion, Fadnavis urged leaders across party lines to collaborate for the development of Maharashtra, particularly the Vidarbha region, which remains a priority for the government. “With a strengthened council of ministers and a clear governance roadmap, the Mahayuti Government is committed to addressing key issues such as farmer welfare, infrastructure development, and law and order,” he said.

The Winter Session promises to be a critical period for the government as it balances legislative priorities with the challenges of maintaining law and order and fostering development across the state.